Bukayo Saka to miss several more weeks, set to return after the break

Bukayo Saka will be out of action for Arsenal for several more weeks due to a quadriceps injury. The winger sustained the injury in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League and will also be unavailable to England for their Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Mikel Arteta said that the 25-year-old’s recovery is progressing as planned, but will not be completed in the coming days.

“We are talking about weeks. Let’s see, after the international break he will start going out onto the pitch, but unfortunately he will be out for some time,” the Arsenal manager said ahead of the match against Hull City.

Because of the injury, Saka will not take part in England’s upcoming matches. Arsenal expect him to initially resume training on the pitch after the international break, rather than return immediately in an official match. No exact date has been given for his return.

The injury leaves Arteta without one of his key attacking players for the next period of the season. Arsenal host Hull City in their next Premier League match and enter the game as league leaders with 24 points from nine matches.

Arteta also provided positive news about Ezri Konsa. The defender left the pitch with discomfort in his knee during the 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague, but his condition is improving.

Arsenal are third in the tournament standings, two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Nevertheless, Saka will remain out of the squad until the next stage of his recovery, with the first reference point being the period after the international break.