Aleksandar Georgiev after the defeat to Septemvri: Lokomotiv Sofia are in a very difficult situation

Lokomotiv Sofia's interim head coach Aleksandar Georgiev did not hide his disappointment after the 0:1 defeat to Septemvri in a match from the 13th round of the championship. The coach admitted that the team is in a serious crisis, both psychologically and physically.

Georgiev explained that, during the short four-day period available to him, the coaching staff had done everything possible to prepare the players. According to him, Lokomotiv had the opportunity to change the course of the match if they had managed to score first.

“We did everything within our power during these four days. The team is in an extremely difficult situation – the players are devastated both psychologically and physically. We failed to take the lead, and if we had done so, the match could have developed in a completely different way,” the interim coach commented.

He stressed that the team's current performance does not reflect the players' actual qualities. Georgiev pointed out that the squad includes high-quality players, but the series of unconvincing results and just one win in the last 12 matches are having a serious impact on the team.

“The situation is very difficult at the moment. Under no circumstances does the quality of the squad correspond to our position in the standings. We have players of a very high level, but when you have only one win in 12 matches, it inevitably has an impact. The break has come at an appropriate time. We need to work hard both physically and psychologically. It was extremely important for us to win the three points today, regardless of the difficulties we are going through,” Aleksandar Georgiev said.