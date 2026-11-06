Triumph for Bulgaria: World titles and third place in the team standings at the World Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi

Bulgarian armwrestlers recorded one of their strongest performances on the international stage, winning prestigious honors at the World Championship in New Delhi, India. Thanks to their exceptional performance, our national team finished third in the world team standings.

Bulgaria’s gold medalists

Krasimir Kostadinov triumphed emphatically and won another world title for our country in the up to 100 kg right-arm category, the Bulgarian Armwrestling Federation announced.

Yordan Tsonev won the gold medal and became world champion in the up to 110 kg left-arm category.

Petar Krastev climbed to the top step of the podium, winning the world title in the fiercely contested competition for people with disabilities.

Dimitar Angelov showed tremendous potential and won the gold medal among juniors in the up to 70 kg right-arm category.

Strong performances and a bronze medal

In addition to the world titles, the Bulgarian delegation also stood out with several other remarkable results. Nikolay Tsankov won a valuable bronze medal in the heavyweight category above 110 kg on the right arm, contributing to the team’s overall success and Bulgaria’s deserved place among the strongest nations in this sport.