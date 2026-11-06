CSKA to host Trabzonspor at the new Vasil Levski Stadium in the Conference League

CSKA will host Turkish side Trabzonspor at the fully reconstructed Vasil Levski Stadium in a match from the fourth round of the league phase of the Conference League, the “Army” club officially announced.

The match, scheduled for November 26, will be historic – it will be the “Reds’” first European fixture at their renovated home and only the second official match at the stadium overall following the opening goalless draw with Slavia. The news became a reality after UEFA officially gave the green light for the team led by Markus Gisdol to host European competition matches at their own ground.

The squad of the Turkish giants includes the name of global star Mohamed Salah, which further raises expectations for the clash in Sofia.

The club management shared their excitement about the long-awaited return home and called on the supporters to fill the stands at the “Army” for this memorable European clash.