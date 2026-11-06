Septemvri Sofia overcome Lokomotiv Sofia and move away from bottom spot

Septemvri Sofia secured a valuable 1–0 victory over Lokomotiv Sofia in a match from the 13th round of the Bulgarian championship. The game was played at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, with the only goal coming at the beginning of the second half.

The hero for the nominal home side was Pedro Ferreira, who scored in the 49th minute. Following a shot by Borislav Stoichkov, Lokomotiv goalkeeper Martin Velichkov managed to react and parry the ball, but it fell at Ferreira’s feet. The Portuguese took advantage of the opportunity and sent the ball into the net on the rebound to make it 1–0.

With the three points added, Septemvri Sofia now have 11 points and climbed to 11th place in the standings, moving away from the bottom. Lokomotiv Sofia remain on 9 points and occupy the penultimate position.

In the next round, which will be played after the international break, Septemvri will host Lokomotiv Plovdiv on November 20. Two days later, the “red-and-blacks” will again play at Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, where they will face Levski.