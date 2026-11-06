Botev (Plovdiv) and Dunav (Ruse) share the spoils at the “College”

Botev (Plovdiv) and Dunav (Ruse) drew 1:1 in a match from the 13th round of the First League, played at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

The match offered an entertaining spectacle and numerous chances in front of both goals. The hosts started aggressively, with Franklin Mascote missing a chance as early as the 6th minute after a pass from Asen Chandarov. In the first half, Mauro Rodrigues also hit the post for the “Canaries” following an impressive backheel pass from Veliyan Vidolov, while Ruse goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov made several key saves.

After the break, the visitors from Ruse also had their opportunities, even finding the net through Jordan Saint-Louis in the 65th minute, although the goal was disallowed for a foul. Plovdiv’s pressure paid off in the 84th minute, when Ehidje Ukaki opened the scoring with a precise shot into the far corner. However, the hosts’ joy was short-lived – just four minutes later, Ibrahim Keita equalized for Dunav following a cross from Radoslav Apostolov.

Following the draw, Botev (Plovdiv) occupy 5th place in the standings with 23 points, while Dunav sit 10th with 12 points.