Zubimendi puts an end to speculation: I have no intention of leaving Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has categorically denied reports that he could leave the London club during the winter transfer window. The 27-year-old Spain international stressed that he is focused on his performances for the Gunners and is ready to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's squad.

In an interview with Spanish publication „Marca“, the midfielder expressed surprise at the transfer rumours and called for greater caution regarding such reports.

„To be honest, sometimes I am surprised by the press myself. I understand that the winter transfer window is approaching and various rumours are emerging, but I think we need to be more careful with the information that is published. Every footballer plays for a particular club and that should be respected. I read that I was close to a transfer, but that is absolutely not true,“ Zubimendi said.

The Spaniard also revealed that he had spoken with manager Mikel Arteta at the start of the season. The coach warned him that, following the new signings, competition within the team would be fierce and that all players would have opportunities to make an impact.

„I understand the situation because, in my opinion, we are among the five best teams in Europe. I am also part of the competition that makes getting playing time so difficult. I am patient and manage to find the positive side of things,“ the midfielder added.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal in the summer of 2025, but has still not managed to establish himself as a regular starter during the current campaign. So far, the Spaniard has made 12 appearances in all competitions, starting only three of them.

Despite his limited playing time, the midfielder has no intention of seeking a new challenge and is ready to continue fighting for a place in the Arsenal squad.