Zidane calls up PSG’s great talent Senny Mayulu to the France national team

Paris Saint-Germain’s young prospect Senny Mayulu has received his first call-up to the France senior national team. Coach Zinedine Zidane included the talented midfielder in the squad for Les Bleus’ upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Turkey.

Mayulu’s call-up comes at a time when the French team is dealing with serious squad problems. Key players such as Marcus Thuram, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Pierre Kalulu are missing from the squad due to injuries.

Kylian Mbappé’s condition is also causing additional concern for the France coaching staff. The striker missed the team’s latest training session, and his participation in the upcoming matches remains in doubt.

In addition to Mayulu, Zidane has called up two more players who will get their first chance to wear the senior team jersey. They are Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi and Wolfsburg defender Saël Kumbedi.

France will face Italy in Milan before hosting Turkey in Bordeaux. Both matches will provide an important opportunity for the new additions to showcase their qualities and establish themselves in the national coach’s plans.