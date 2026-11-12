Nike preparing major deal with Michael Olise, wants to make him its new face

American sports giant Nike is close to signing a sponsorship agreement with Bayern Munich’s French star Michael Olise. If the deal is finalized, the forward will become the first footballer to sign a special official contract with the sportswear brand.

According to French newspaper “L'Équipe”, Olise has used Nike football boots in recent years without being paid for it. The reason was his personal preference for a specific model made by the company. Over time, this relationship developed into an opportunity for an official commercial partnership.

Other major brands, including Adidas and On, have also expressed interest in signing the France international. For now, however, Nike appears to be the most persistent in its efforts to reach an agreement with the footballer.

The potential deal is important for the American company, which lost Kylian Mbappé and is looking for a new major star around whom to build its future marketing campaigns. Olise is establishing himself as one of the most recognizable names in European football and is attracting increasing attention off the pitch.

Interest in him is not limited to sportswear manufacturers. Companies from the fashion industry, the footwear business and the market for autographs and sports memorabilia are also trying to attract the Frenchman to various advertising and commercial partnerships.

People close to Olise, however, reveal that football remains his main priority. The winger does not want to commit to business projects unless the proposals fully meet his personal criteria. That is precisely why he is approaching the numerous opportunities opening up before him with caution.