A new kind of electric motorcycle with a quick-release battery

Portuguese legend Famel returns to the big stage, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of the past to bring the classic spirit to the era of electric mobility. After declaring bankruptcy at the beginning of the century, the brand has undergone a real renaissance and is now ready to launch its latest masterpiece on European streets - the E-XF electric moped. Its design is a frank declaration of love for the golden years of “cafe racers“, inspired by the iconic XF-17 model, but with a technological filling that looks boldly to the future.

Ah, that Portuguese charm! The new E-XF weighs only 120 kilograms, which makes it extremely agile in the urban jungle, but at the same time has a solid presence thanks to its tubular steel frame and upside-down front fork. The heart of the machine is a 5.5 kW (about 7.5 hp) electric motor, which allows the rider to reach a top speed of 100 km/h. With a single charge of the 40 Ah battery, you can travel up to 120 kilometers - more than enough to roam city cafes or commute to work in style.

However, the real trump card up the Famel's sleeve is the smart battery solution. It is strategically located under the fake tank and features a quick-release system. This is a real lifesaver for city dwellers - instead of looking for a charging station and waiting 5 hours, you can simply remove the battery in seconds and charge it at home or in the office. And if you have a second one, the transition to full power is literally an instant.

The E-XF's equipment leaves no room for compromise: modern LED lighting that cuts through the darkness, disc brakes for maximum safety and classic spoked wheels that complete the retro aesthetic. The belt drive guarantees silence and minimal maintenance, leaving you to enjoy only the wind and the road.

This electric jewel is expected to hit the European market in the first half of 2026. Its price is set at around 7,000 euros (approximately 8,000 dollars), which positions it as a premium choice for connoisseurs of individuality and ecological transportation. Famel is not just returning - they are doing it with a style that is hard to ignore.