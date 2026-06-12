Here is the most powerful and most expensive Jawa motorcycle in history (VIDEO)

The Czech legend Jawa, which most of us associate with two-stroke classics from the socialist era, literally rewrote its own history, entering with a bang the territory of exclusive hypermotors. During the specialized exhibition in Brno, the brand dropped a real technological bomb, revealing the pre-production prototype Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser. Forget about cheap folk vehicles – this two-wheeled jewel is conceived as an ultra-limited masterpiece for collectors, the price of which will make even owners of brand new premium limousines swallow dryly. Assembled entirely by hand in the Czech Republic, this model will be produced in a tiny run of just 15 units, which will appear on the roads in 2027, and its price will be a mind-boggling 62,000 euros, making it the most expensive Jawa ever created under the sky.

Visually, this brutal “naked“ bike (naked bike) is a real feast for the eyes, the work of the famous Czech designer Jan Hrbek. The machine is a highly refined, supercharged evolution of the recently introduced Jawa 730 Twin model, retaining the muscular silhouette with a low stance, but reinterpreting the classic genes of the brand in a way never seen before. The gaze is immediately drawn by the traditional large round headlight (now with full LED matrix technology) and the iconic red color, which pay homage to the past. The rear part is sharply shortened, ending with a retro seat made of hand-stitched antique leather, under which the tank is cleverly hidden for better weight distribution. In contrast to the retro aesthetics, the rider is greeted by an ultra-modern digital cockpit with a large TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in navigation and a keyless start system.

However, the real revolution pulsates in the frame. The name proudly suggests the presence of a brand new, 1.0-liter (999 cc) liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that generates a respectable 113 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. This automatically crowns it as the most powerful motorcycle in Jawa's annals. To handle this power, the engineers have relied on components from the highest shelf in the industry. The engine "breathes" through a LeoVince exhaust system with a unique sound, the suspension is entrusted to fully adjustable gold components Öhlins front and rear, and the braking force is provided by brutal Brembo Stylema devices, assisted by the latest generation Bosch ABS system. This whole monster rides on lightweight OZ Racing wheels and, despite its solid weight of 238 kg, is capable of effortlessly reaching an electronically limited top speed of 215 km/h. Jawa clearly no longer wants to be just a fond memory of the past, but a player in the most exclusive league.