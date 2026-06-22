How much do workers at the Volkswagen plant earn

Despite serious restructuring and cost-cutting in the German automotive industry, working conditions in the heart of Lower Saxony continue to look impressive. According to current data from the concern's human resources department, the absolute bottom below which no one can fall is a gross rate of 15.29 euros per hour. It is important to note, however, that the final amount on the pay slip is not fixed for everyone, but varies significantly depending on the location of the specific production hall, the length of service and the specific collective agreement signed with the unions.

When we draw the line, however, this starting hourly rate is gross, which means that before it reaches the worker's pocket, it is seriously diluted by heavy German taxes and social security contributions. In practice, for a full-time employee, the net spending money at the end of the month amounts to approximately 2,000 euros net. Newcomers to the trade without any previous experience are usually assigned to positions with lower levels of responsibility - such as pre-sorting and assembling elementary sets of parts. A curious twist from the factory kitchen is that these basic positions do not even require perfect German language skills.

However, for more experienced and highly qualified personnel, the financial figures jump sharply. Specialists with proven qualifications and solid experience behind them regularly sign for amounts between 3,000 and 5,000 euros per month, with the scales here weighing heavily on the specific level in the corporate hierarchy.

However, the real “jackpot“ lies in some of the busiest and most specific sectors of production. The most recent example is the engine assembly line, where even a newly hired employee can earn an enviable 6,500 euros per month. The big bonus in this case is that this solid money is earned with a shortened, extremely labor-saving work week of only 32 hours – a luxury that most European workers in other fields can only dream of.