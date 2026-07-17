Indefinite postponement of updates in Windows 11

There is hardly anything more annoying for a modern user than an unexpected and aggressive restart of the computer at the most inopportune moment due to yet another automatic patch. After years of persistent insistence from the global community, the software giant Microsoft has finally decided to wave the white flag. With the release of its latest large-scale package of system fixes, known under the code name KB5101650, the company introduces long-awaited freedom - the ability to indefinitely postpone software updates.

The technology giant's previous strict policy allowed users to take a breather for only 35 days, after which the operating system inevitably demanded its own. The new functionality, which initially went through its testing phase in the closed Windows Insider ecosystem, is now available to the general audience of Windows 11. This diplomatic move is part of Redmond's broader strategy to listen to criticism and systematically clear up interface misunderstandings that have been causing serious dissatisfaction for years.

In parallel with this democratic change, the latest edition of the traditional Patch Tuesday also marks a kind of record in terms of digital security. Microsoft engineers have managed to close a colossal number of 570 vulnerabilities in the Windows 11 kernel. However, this unprecedented speed and volume of work is not due solely to round-the-clock human work. The secret ingredient behind this technological leap is the integration of artificial intelligence into the diagnostic process, which scans the code for vulnerabilities at lightning speed and allows developers to react ahead of time.

In addition to tightening the noose around cybercriminals, the KB5101650 software update also lays the foundation for several exciting improvements that will make the environment much more flexible. Among them, an innovative deep recovery function stands out, which will allow users to roll back time to a specific system point, keeping intact not only files, but also installed applications and their specific configurations. The package brings with it even richer options for customizing widgets, as well as a serious injection of stability for the wireless connection via Bluetooth, whose vagaries have often caused headaches when working with peripherals.