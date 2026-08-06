Why modern powertrains are extremely sensitive to high temperatures

Summer heat puts the design of modern cars to a serious test, with overheating of the powertrain remaining one of the most serious risks on the road. Technical analyses point to four main critical areas that most often cause a critical increase in operating temperature. First and foremost is the cooling system itself. Problems here range from coolant leaks and malfunctions in the operation of the pump or thermostat to physically clogged radiators and accumulated dirt that disrupt natural heat exchange.

The second risk factor affects the fuel system. At high external temperatures, there is a danger of air plugs forming in the fuel lines, which leads to uneven supply to the cylinders and subsequent disruptions in the combustion process.

The third reason is directly related to the high level of digitalization in new models. Overheating of the electronic control unit (ECU) and the associated sensors can quickly throw off the correct engine settings. Last but not least, the reduced efficiency of the turbo system. In hot weather, the air is significantly thinner, and a dirty intercooler loses its ability to cool it fully, which leads to a drop in power and additional thermal load.

Preventing costly accidents requires regular care for the cleanliness of the engine compartment and radiator fins. Regular technical inspection every 10,000 kilometers, combined with a check for tightness of the cooling circuit and timely engine oil change, remains the safest way to drive safely during the hot months.

An additional risk factor in modern internal combustion engines is the thermal degradation of the engine oil and the occurrence of the detonation phenomenon. With prolonged exposure to high temperatures, the lubricating fluid loses its viscosity properties and its protective film, which leads to dry friction, rapid wear of the piston-cylinder group and the deposition of varnish deposits.

At the same time, the intake of hot air with low density increases the temperature in the combustion chamber, provoking uncontrolled self-ignition of the fuel-air mixture before the spark is supplied. This uncontrolled detonation combustion generates shock waves and extreme pressure peaks that are capable of burning out the pistons, destroying the segments and causing fatal mechanical damage to the block in a matter of seconds.