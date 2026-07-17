The new Starlink V5 antenna weighs half as much and consumes half as much power

Aerospace giant SpaceX has officially launched the distribution of the latest generation of its satellite Internet hardware. The new home antenna, bearing the Starlink V5 designation, is already taking its first steps in selected regions around the world, hinting at a major change in the company's product philosophy. Unlike previous technological steps, where the focus was mainly on increasing throughput, this time Elon Musk's engineers have concentrated entirely on the physical optimization and energy efficiency of the device.

The results of this engineering diet are more than impressive. The new Starlink V5 terminal is distinguished by an extremely compact silhouette and weighs only 1.1 kilograms, making it almost three times lighter than its predecessor V4, whose mass reached 2.9 kilograms. The physical dimensions have also been drastically reduced – the faceplate area has shrunk by nearly 48%, making it much easier to mount on roofs, facades or portable stands. However, the big technological triumph is hidden under the casing. The average power consumption has been cut in half – from the previous 75-100 watts for V4, the new modification requires only between 35 and 50 watts. This makes the antenna extremely suitable for powering from portable batteries, solar systems or generators in emergency situations.

However, the improved design also comes with some specific features that users should keep in mind. To achieve these levels of energy savings, SpaceX has made a slight compromise with the theoretical performance ceiling. The maximum claimed download speed for V5 is limited to 375+ Mbps, while for the previous generation it reached 400+ Mbps. The developers themselves hastened to clarify that in real conditions this difference will remain practically imperceptible to the end customer, since the actual connection speed is always influenced by geographical location, weather conditions, network load at a particular time and the selected subscription plan.

It is important to note that the Starlink V5 hardware is designed strictly for stationary, residential use. For users looking for Internet on the go for their campers or boats, SpaceX is preparing a separate, updated version of the portable Starlink Mini model. The new V5 home kit also includes the more compact Router Mini router, which supports Wi-Fi 6, but covers a slightly more limited area compared to the powerful Router 3 from the previous kit. However, thanks to its extremely high wind resistance and easy targeting via a mobile application, the new dish emerges as the most practical and economical window to the satellite network created to date.