Is it worth looking for the freshest possible motor oil

Searching for the most recently produced can of motor oil on the shelves in the store is a completely unnecessary habit that does not bring any real benefits to the car. The restriction on the use of lubricants begins from the moment the manufacturer marks the bottling date on the package, and the sealed container guarantees full preservation of the product's qualities for exactly five years. The only requirement during this time is that the container should not be exposed to extreme temperature amplitudes or direct sunlight.

From the date of manufacture until the last day of the fifth year, the chemical package of additives remains completely stable, and the base oil is not subject to oxidation. The reason is simple - oxygen, moisture or dust do not have access to the hermetically sealed contents. Even if the product is poured into the engine a few days before the fifth year, it will perform its functions flawlessly for the full mileage until the next change, without showing signs of premature aging. However, once the warranty period has expired, the internal components become susceptible to unpredictable chemical reactions and manufacturers no longer assume responsibility. For this reason, a tube that has been in the store for two, three or four years is completely safe to use.

However, the situation is radically different at the moment when the lubricating fluid comes into contact with the inside of the engine. Thermal load, crankcase gases, fuel condensate and microscopic soot instantly start an irreversible process of degradation. External protective additives begin to gradually run out, viscosity drops, and the risk of accumulating dangerous deposits increases with each kilometer. Neglecting regular oil changes under these conditions will inevitably lead to overheating, accelerated wear of moving parts, and shortened engine life.

The shelf life in the retail packaging and the duration of operation inside the crankcase are two completely different concepts that should not be confused. High-quality oil, poured in time before its fifth anniversary, provides maximum protection for the entire mileage specified by the manufacturer. For a long engine life, strict adherence to oil change intervals is infinitely more important than chasing the freshest possible date on the bottom of the can.