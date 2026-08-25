Apple is preparing a new iMac with a 2-nanometer processor

The American giant Apple is preparing to break its two-year lull in desktop computers “all-in-one“ and present a long-awaited update to the iMac line before the end of this year. According to technology analyst Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the upcoming premiere will mark a direct double jump in chip generations – skipping the M2 and M5 series to debut directly with the revolutionary M6 processor, built on the cutting-edge 2-nanometer lithography process.

The new iMac will rely on a technological leap “under the hood”, retaining the familiar 24-inch silhouette, but with a refreshed color palette of the case. The Cupertino company continues to avoid releasing larger-screen variants, with professional users looking for more workspace offered to rely on configurations between the Mac Studio or Mac mini, combined with the external Studio Display monoblock. The visual change will be focused on the palette of shades, updating the seven available tones.

The debut of the new computer will be a key element of the brand's large-scale autumn offensive to rearm the Mac hardware series. Along with it, the premiere of the basic 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, versions with hybrid touch Tandem OLED displays, as well as the more powerful Mac Studio workstations, relying on M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, is expected. An interesting strategic move in the silicon architecture is Apple's decision to skip the development of the intermediate M6 Pro, M6 Max and M6 Ultra, directing engineering resources directly to the rapid transition to the next M7 family.