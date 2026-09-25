Insta 360 enters the smart glasses market

The smart accessories market is likely to gain a new serious player that will shake the dominance of existing solutions in this segment. According to leaked industry information, the popular manufacturer of action cameras and innovative shooting devices Insta360 is preparing the development of its first series of advanced smart glasses relying on artificial intelligence.

While the company has so far held strong positions mainly in the field of 360-degree cameras and compact vlogging solutions, the new project has the ambition to transfer many years of experience in optical technologies and software tracking directly into everyday life. The device is expected to combine a sleek design with built-in miniature sensors for first-person recording, voice control, and intelligent assistant functions that will compete directly with the well-established smart glasses from Meta and Ray-Ban.

Although the Chinese company is still keeping a tight lid on official technical specifications, release dates, or price ranges, the appearance of such a product seems like a logical step in the brand's development. Given the mass penetration of generative artificial intelligence and the demand for more discreet mobile gadgets, Insta360's future glasses could become a serious alternative for content creators.