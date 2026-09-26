Honor has unveiled its new flagship with impressive features

Honor has officially unveiled its new massive smartphone Honor X9e Pro. The device sets completely new standards in the industry, combining ultra-modern hardware components with a gigantic battery capacity that until recently seemed unthinkable for a standard phone class.

The main emphasis is undoubtedly on the innovative silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery with a colossal capacity of 11,000mAh. Despite the huge energy reserve, the brand's engineers have managed to maintain a slim body profile of only 8.1 millimeters with a total weight of 203 grams. The company promises remarkable endurance, reaching up to 35 hours of continuous video playback or over 164 hours of music streaming, while supporting 80W fast wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging, allowing the phone to function as a portable external battery.

The front of the device is occupied by a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1280x2788 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen impresses with a record peak brightness of an impressive 10,000 nits in isolated HDR modes, as well as advanced PWM regulation for eye protection. Performance is entrusted to the new generation 4-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, combined with 8GB RAM and internal memory options of 256GB or 512GB.

Photographic capabilities rely on a 108-megapixel main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The model comes to the market with the current software combination of the Android 16 operating system and the company's MagicOS 10 interface, while also having an extremely high level of protection against dust and water according to the IP68 and IP69K standards.