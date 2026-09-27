Elon Musk predicted an era of abundance with AI and robots

Artificial intelligence and robotics could lead to an era of “universal high income“, in which money and the shortage of goods will almost disappear. This was stated by entrepreneur Elon Musk in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN.

According to him, the development of robots will increase the production of goods and services to the extent that human needs can be satisfied without the limitations known today. Musk assumes that in the future, robots may outnumber humans and independently perform both physical work and services.

Robots will build custom homes

As an example, the entrepreneur pointed to construction. If a person wants his own home or even a castle, robots will be able to build it according to the requirements he sets, Musk said. In this scenario, people will not need to work to provide for their basic needs.

Such a vision implies a change not only in the labor market, but also in the way income and resources are distributed. However, the article by “Gazeta.Ru“ does not specify a specific deadline by which, according to Musk, this change will become a reality. The forecast remains his assessment, not an announced technological or economic program.

Warnings about the risks of AI continue

Against the backdrop of Musk's optimistic forecast, Microsoft founder Bill Gates warned that the uncontrolled development of artificial intelligence could lead to events with up to a billion victims. He called for safety requirements in the development of AI to be regulated by law.

The leaders of Anthropic, OpenAI and Elon Musk have supported strengthening independent control over artificial intelligence. Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Mike Johnson took the opposite position, arguing against sector-wide regulation and hasty restrictions.

Musk also previously said that SpaceX plans to launch Nvidia AI supercomputers into space in 2027.

Sources: CGTN