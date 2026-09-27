WhatsApp drastically changes its Android app

WhatsApp continues to improve its visual identity and user experience on the Android operating system, focusing on more intuitive and modern interface solutions. The latest changes in the beta channels of the application are in the focus of the tech community, as the software giant implements long-awaited optimizations in the menus and context buttons.

The main emphasis in this redesign falls on the redesign of the message control bar. Instead of the previous approach with drop-down menus at the top of the screen, the developers introduce a pop-up context window that appears directly next to the selected message after holding down. This solution shortens the path to the most frequently used functions such as reply, forward, save or edit, while unifying the interface behavior between the Android and iOS versions.

Although the new visual changes and reorganized menus are currently being tested in stages among beta users via the Google Play Store, their official distribution to the stable global channel is expected very soon.