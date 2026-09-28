We remind you of the critical threshold for changing summer tires to winter tires

Every year at this time, when the autumn chill begins to be felt and the mercury in the thermometers starts to drop, we recall one of the most important road safety rituals. The seasonal change of tires is neither an administrative obligation nor a matter of personal judgment, but a strictly scientifically based necessity. With the onset of the first cold days, many drivers underestimate the smooth transition of temperatures, relying on dry asphalt, without taking into account changes in the grip and behavior of the car.

The key factor that determines when we should visit the tire shop is not the falling leaves or the date on the calendar, but the stable average daily temperature. Experts say that the +7°C mark is the critical point at which summer rubber begins to lose its basic properties. Below this value, the mixture hardens, turns into a hard plastic element and drastically reduces its contact with the road surface.

The physics behind this phenomenon lies in the chemical composition of the rubber compounds used in the production of the various types of tires. Summer models are designed with hard polymers to withstand high heat and provide stability at high speeds, but at low temperatures they lose their elasticity. Winter tires, on the contrary, contain a high content of silicon dioxide (silica) and natural rubber, which allows them to maintain their softness and provide the necessary friction even in seriously negative temperatures.

The invisible danger of early mornings is often underestimated by drivers who are misled by the relatively warm afternoon hours. Even if the thermometers read around +10°C during the day, in the early morning hours the surface of bridges, viaducts, overpasses and road sections shaded by buildings or trees easily cools down to critical levels. A treacherous thin layer of micro-ice, known as “black ice“, forms there, which turns braking with summer tires into uncontrollable skidding and increases braking distances several times.

That is why the advice to drivers is to carefully monitor the weather forecast at least a week in advance and plan the replacement before the pavements become permanently frozen. Ultimately, timely reaction saves not only nerves and hours of waiting in lines at service stations after the first snowfall, but also prevents serious accidents on the road.