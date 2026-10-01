A1 complements its diverse portfolio of digital services with YouTube Premium, which is now part of the Select selectable services. Thus, the telecom's customers get the opportunity to add the world's largest and most popular platform for video and music content to their plan and benefit from more convenience when watching and listening in everyday life.

Subscribers with current A1 mobile or fixed plans and a Select free position can activate an individual subscription to YouTube Premium at a special price of 2.99 euros per month instead of the standard 6.64 euros. The promotional period is 6, 12 or 24 months depending on the tariff plan, and the service is managed easily and conveniently through My A1.

“Customers expect to receive not just connectivity, but a complete digital experience. It is in this direction that we are developing Select services – as an open and rich portfolio that brings together leading global platforms and gives each user the freedom to choose the content and services that have the greatest value for them. The addition of YouTube Premium is an important next step in this strategy and another example of how, through partnerships with global technology companies, we can offer more content, a wider choice and better conditions for A1 customers“, commented Simeon Donev, Senior Director “Marketing“ at A1.

With YouTube Premium, users can watch videos without commercial interruptions on different devices – from smartphone and laptop to Smart TV and game console, and listen to music, podcasts, interviews and other content in the background or on the lock screen. The subscription also brings additional convenience for families, as its benefits are also carried over to YouTube Kids, where content is watched without paid ad interruptions. Videos can be downloaded in advance for offline viewing, and Smart Downloads automatically saves recommended content when connected to Wi-Fi.

In addition, users also get full access to YouTube Music Premium with a catalog of over 100 million songs - one of the richest libraries of music content in the world. The service allows for ad-free, offline and background listening, as well as easy switching between the audio version of a song and its video.

Additional features include 1080p Premium for a clearer and more detailed picture, creating a queue of videos on a mobile device, continuing content between different devices, and Jump Ahead - an AI feature that helps users reach the most relevant moments in the video faster.

With YouTube Premium, A1 complements the wide range of Select services, through which customers can personalize their plan according to their interests and daily needs. They can choose from digital entertainment platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, SkyShowtime, VOYO, FilmBox+ and 7Arts, sports content with MAX Sport Plus, the music platform Deezer, the audiobook app Storytel, the eco-friendly urban mobility service SPARK, professional home breakdown assistance with “My Master“, subscriptions to publications such as “Dnevnik“ and “Kapital“, as well as many others. Users can add one or more Select services to their plan and manage them flexibly, including replacing them once every 30 days via the My A1 app.