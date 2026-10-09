Apple has announced its second major fall event

Apple has officially scheduled its second major fall event for October 13, and this time the company's focus will be entirely on the smart home ecosystem sector. Under the title “Welcome home“, the Cupertino corporation is hinting at a long-awaited return to the smart home device category, which has remained somewhat out of the brand's mainstream technology stream in recent years.

Analysts expect that during the special event Apple will present its long-awaited new generation of smart screen, unofficially called “HomePad“ in the media. This device is designed as a central control center for home automation, combining a speaker, a built-in video camera and a touchscreen interface powered by the latest capabilities of Siri artificial intelligence.

Along with the new smart hub, the event program also includes long-awaited updates to other popular product lines. Among them is expected to debut the second generation of the compact smart speaker HomePod mini 2 with new colors and improved acoustic characteristics, as well as a completely updated multimedia box Apple TV 4K, which has not received a serious hardware upgrade in years.

With this strategic move, Apple seems to be preparing to take a more aggressive position in the smart home technology market, directly competing with established solutions from giants such as Google and Amazon. All details about the new devices and their functionalities will be officially revealed live from New York next Tuesday.