Motorola introduces the Signature 27 with a 7000 mAh battery

Motorola has officially introduced the Signature 27 – a flagship smartphone with a 7000 mAh battery, a 200-megapixel periscope camera and a dedicated EVS sensor for capturing fast-moving subjects. The model will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa from November 16, with a recommended price of 1,899 euros.

The Signature 27 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED Duo display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The tandem panel uses two emissive layers, while its claimed peak brightness reaches 12,000 nits at a 1% average pixel level. Motorola says the technology is up to 34% more energy-efficient and offers up to 121% longer lifespan compared with the standard AMOLED panel in the first Signature.

The phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform and is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 256GB or 512GB. The ArcticMesh cooling system includes micro-diamond thermal gel and a vapor chamber with an area of 8384 sq. mm – 40% larger than the one in the previous model.

The main camera is a 50-megapixel unit with a Sony Lytia L910 sensor, an f/1.6 aperture, LOFIC technology and optical image stabilization. It is joined by a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x Super Zoom Pro, as well as a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with autofocus and a 122-degree field of view.

The highlight is the dedicated EVS action sensor, which tracks changes in light intensity at the pixel level. Combined with the Action Shot feature, it is designed to reduce blur when capturing fast-moving objects. The rear cameras record 8K video at 30 frames per second and 4K video at up to 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. The front camera is a 50-megapixel unit with autofocus and 4K video recording.

The silicon-carbon battery has a typical capacity of 7000 mAh – 35% more than the previous Signature. It supports 90W wired, 50W wireless, 5W reverse wireless and 4.5W reverse wired charging. The body features an aluminum frame, a ceramic-and-glass finish, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, IP68 and IP69 protection, and compliance with MIL-STD-810H. The device runs Android 17 and will receive seven major operating system updates. The audio system was developed in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, while the available colors are Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive.