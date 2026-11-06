Bluetooth Is Becoming Almost Four Times Faster

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has officially approved the new Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) specification, which is set to deliver a major leap in the performance of low-power wireless devices. The technology will be integrated as a key part of the future Bluetooth Core 7.0 standard, with the market debut of the first compatible hardware solutions scheduled for next year.

Officially announced figures indicate that the maximum data transfer rate will jump dramatically from the current 2 megabits per second to an impressive 7.5 megabits per second. The significantly expanded bandwidth will enable the lightning-fast transfer of huge amounts of information, opening up entirely new horizons for the wireless transmission of high-quality audio, including complex spatial and multichannel sound.

The improved technology will have a direct impact on the stability and speed of connectivity across a range of modern fields. The additional capacity will be critical for advanced spatial computing devices, as well as for intelligent applications based on artificial intelligence that rely on a continuous and intensive exchange of data. At the same time, routine operations such as wireless firmware updates and the synchronization of personal fitness data will be completed in just a few seconds.

Expectations in the technology sector suggest that the first devices supporting the innovative standard could be officially unveiled as early as January at the CES exhibition, although the exact timeline for mass-market launches remains subject to further clarification by manufacturers.