Dimitar Gardev to FACT: We need quick reforms to save 2.7 billion euros under the PVP (VIDEO)

The future government of Bulgaria must make urgent efforts to unlock the money under the PVP, because it is a question of what if these 200 million euros are missed, which should have been allocated under the previous payments – second and third… At the same time, about 157 million euros were frozen, which are related to one procedure. There is a possibility that Bulgaria will receive them when it meets the requirements. Bulgaria under the PVP must make certain reforms. The caretaker government has no chance to unblock a tranche or renegotiate a tranche. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the show „Conversation“ international analyst and former MP Dimitar Gardev.

„The first two payments were related to the Anti-Corruption Commission, which should be included again as a topic in the National Assembly by the new parliament. The remaining 157 million are related to conditions and measures for control of the Prosecutor General. Absolutely the same – this should be done by the parliament. And now the rules of procedure say that all parliamentary procedures from the previous National Assembly are canceled and the new National Assembly starts from the beginning. If a law is submitted and adopted even on first reading – it's over. Everything starts from the beginning. And this has a natural logic, because a parliament that has a different composition cannot accept things that were submitted by the previous parliament“, the guest added.

„The anti-corruption bodies had different names over the years, mergers of different structures. Everyone understands that this is not an effective job. Anti-corruption legislation in Bulgaria is absolutely necessary – this is vitally important. The European Commission does not tell us exactly what the model should be. It says that we must have an anti-corruption body. The Bulgarian Parliament determines what it should be. This is completely within the right and in the hands of the next majority. We need quick reforms to save 2.7 billion euros under the PVA. They need to do it quickly – not because of these 200 million euros, but because of these 2.7 billion euros that we have to receive, because the next payments cannot start. We cannot skip the fourth payment and make the fifth. It is difficult because there are several laws that need to be submitted quickly and voted on soon, to go through discussions. And the period until the end of August is very short. We need to receive these payments by then, after which things end“, said Gardev.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

