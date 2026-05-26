Valeri Naydenov to FACTI: Trump will not accept a deal "planes for visas (VIDEO)

Rumen Radev's conversation with Donald Trump about the stay of American planes at a Bulgarian airport and, respectively, the comment about the abolition of visas for Bulgarians should be viewed through several specific circumstances. The Americans have precise requirements when we talk about the abolition of visas - what percentage of non-returned visitors there should be, what number of denied visas. When these requirements are met, then it is automatically allowed. There is such an agreement with the European Union and it must be respected. As for Trump - he is basically against external migration. He will not be favorable to such a deal under any circumstances, if it is offered to him. This was probably well reported to him. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ journalist Valeri Naydenov.

“These planes will not be placed by the Bulgarian government as some kind of big trump card, because if they tell us to put them on “Battenberg“ Square, we will put them. Radev's visit to Merz in Germany is interesting to me. Radev probably wants to visit the White House and this is probably the next big visit that is being prepared. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Arthur Milik visited Sofia, who held separate meetings with Rumen Radev and Boyko Borisov. The main topics were the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the US, security in the region, the war in Ukraine and the tension in the Middle East. It will be interesting to find out what they talked about“, the guest added.



“I believe that with Radev's visit to Germany, support is being sought for the acceptance of “Progressive Bulgaria“ into the family of the European People's Party (EPP), where there are also “We continue the change – Democratic Bulgaria“ and GERB. This is how a large people's family is formed in Bulgarian politics. It is interesting that Radev started with the support of the BSP, now he is looking for a place in the right-wing political family in the European Parliament. Will we see this interesting transformation in the European political space, we have yet to find out“, the journalist also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

