Georgi Todorov to FAKTI: Our saints have never called for merging with Catholicism (VIDEO)

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova presented the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, with an icon of “Saint Ivan of Rila“ – the greatest Bulgarian saint, heavenly protector of the entire Bulgarian people and founder of the famous and most magnificent monastery in Bulgaria – Rila Monastery. During the visit on the occasion of May 24, she commented on the unity of Christians and Catholics.



“This about unity is strange. This is not a single opinion of Ms. Dotsova, but a consensus of all those who do not understand. All those who do not understand say this: "What's the big deal - let's all come together - both Orthodox, Catholics, and Protestants, let's be united and love each other". Let there be unity. And if there are any differences - let historians and theologians deal with them". This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio "FACTS" and the program "Conversation" by theologian Georgi Todorov.

"In this case, where is the problem? The problem is that in order to speak out on a given issue, you must know it. If you are not unprepared, it is better to remain silent, do not speak out. If you do not know the things, do not speak out. If you are familiar with theology, you should be impressed that for thousands of years all the saints of the Church have defended the truth of Orthodoxy. Our saints have never called for a merger with Catholicism. We start with Saint Patriarch Euthymius, Saint Pimen Zografski, Saint Nicholas of Sofia, etc. None of them said: "Let us embrace the Catholics". This should guide us as to what our thesis should be - there is unanimity among the saints. All the saints have spoken on this issue. They are not random people. The saints know that the truth in theological terms is not in external unity. We can make all kinds of compromises in our everyday lives. But in theology, truth cannot be distinguished by unions, because it is from God. If it were from man, then we would have to embrace everything and everyone. But because it is from God, it cannot simply be embraced - must be defended“, added the guest.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

