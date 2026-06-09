Plamena Zayachka in front of FACT: The biggest failure in the center of Sofia is the garbage (VIDEO)

When we talk about problems in the center of Sofia, we are talking about the overall management of the city. The biggest failure in the center - in the "Sredets" district - is the garbage. The garbage pollution is many times greater than in any other neighborhood in Sofia, because the influx of people from the neighborhoods is much greater. They come to the center to work. That is exactly why there should be an additional attitude towards this topic. We see it every day with the overflowing bins, with the garbage on the streets after events, when there are discarded bottles. And we are talking - this happens in European countries, at festivals for example. But immediately after them there is organized cleaning. At 6:30, when people get up and go to work, it is already clean. Here we are talking about better organization. This is what she announced in front of Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the show “Conversation“ Plamena Zayachka, candidate for mayor of the “Sredets“ district from the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

“If Sofia becomes the host of “Eurovision“, because there are transport connections and stadiums here that could be music stages, this impulse can grow. Let's show Sofia as a cultural environment, show it together with musical events. What do we want to show, how do we want to show the spirit of old Sofia and what do we want to be remembered for. It is important to preserve the architectural appearance, to clean the walls of graffiti, to clean the parks, to create cultural spaces for young performers. These neglected public spaces, because there are quite a few of them in the “Sredets“ district, can be fixed. This is a good opportunity to develop the cultural appearance of area. Along the Giro, we fixed a lot of roads, right? One household can be an occasion for many things to be fixed in Sofia“, added the guest.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

