Dr. Vladimir Trifonov to FACTI: It is unlikely that the Financial Times publication about Bulgaria is accidental (VIDEO)

The information that is in the government, specifically in the Ministry of Defense and the Minister of Interior, cannot be in the public domain, but it is important what the source of this information is about a threat to Bulgaria from Iran. We are talking about the Financial Times. It is unlikely that such a publication occurs by chance, because there has long been a rivalry between the US and Great Britain, both in the East and in the world as a whole. Until the end of World War II, Great Britain was the most influential power in the world, then it ceded this role to the US. It is not so easy to accept the role of a junior partner and imperial traditions in Great Britain continue to function to this day. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ political scientist Dr. Vladimir Trifonov.

„First, I would think about whether this is not a specific move by the British to shake up some countries that have to make difficult elections. I mean Bulgaria. Bulgaria is a country that is highly dependent on Europe, financed with European funds and to a large extent has to coordinate its policy in Brussels. On the other hand, each country is trying to find a counterbalance. It is clear that Radev's government is trying to have a counterbalance to Brussels through in-depth cooperation with the US. Specifically in this situation, despite the fact that Great Britain is outside the EU, there are many similarities between the policies of the EU and Great Britain, so I do not exclude that this publication is an element of this rivalry“, commented Trifonov.

He also drew attention to the military agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, which, according to him, Egypt may also join.

“We know that a few days ago we signed an agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey on military cooperation. Most likely, Egypt will join it - a very influential Arab state, with a large population and many opportunities. What is actually behind this agreement? The key is that Turkey is one of the most important political partners of Great Britain. It is through Turkey that Great Britain hopes to implement many of its plans in Central Asia and the Middle East. Pakistan is a former colony of Great Britain, and Saudi Arabia is the first country to move from British to American influence since the 1920s. This is again part of the confrontation between the US and Britain“, the political scientist pointed out.

In his words, although the US remains the leading power in the world, London will continue to look for ways to maintain and expand its influence.

„As of today, the US is the leading power in the world, but Britain is looking for how to maintain its influence and strives to return its leading role. The most important thing for us in Bulgaria is to take this into account“, said Trifonov.

„We are now in a period of relative calm in the clash between the US and Iran. We have witnessed new US sanctions on Iran. We have seen that the US has long tried to resolve its contradictions with Iran militarily, but failed, and now they simply want to weaken Iran. They may have hoped to change the regime, but they have become convinced that this is not feasible at this stage. They have become convinced that it is very difficult for them to wage war at such long distances. Most likely, the US will adhere to a different strategy - they will try to isolate Iran economically. We will have to see what the new sanctions will be and, of course, the option of periodically launching military strikes in the course of this confrontation should not be ruled out,“ added Dr. Vladimir Trifonov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

