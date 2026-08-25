Ivan Hristanov to FACT: Because of Ami I walked for several months with heavy security (VIDEO)

Our main task is to change this heavy disappointment that our colleagues from the PP inflicted on the democratic community. They did not approve, will never approve and will never forgive the work with the parties from the “assembly“. We must realize something very important. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people who still do not have their own election candidacy in parliament, and this is extremely serious. Constant division - in one case before the elections, in another case after the elections, removal of key figures who carry real votes, such as Lena Borislavova, Bozhankov, Kiril Petkov, Lorer, etc. No one can reproach Bozhankov for counting on someone to collect votes for him - he carried votes, carried positive emotions of the voters. To this day, I cannot understand why this severe decapitalization of important people was necessary, since they contribute to the so-called democratic society. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the show “Conversation“ by Ivan Hristanov, leader of the PP “Unity“ and presidential candidate.



“We have nothing to share with Andrey Gyurov. We had many conversations on the topic “Captain Andreevo“ when I was a minister in his cabinet. Now we will see what will happen in the presidential campaign“, the guest added.



“Now the topic “Captain Andreevo“ has become a huge burden again. In 2022, we had a severe war on “Captain Andreevo“. Then the current Minister of Agriculture Abrovski worked against us. He was then a deputy from "There is such a thing" and was on the agricultural committee. Then something happened at "Captain Andreevo" that amazed the other deputies who came for an inspection. I - as a deputy minister, with colleagues from the Food Safety Agency, from border control, border police, from the "Customs" Agency - were in front of the checkpoint, and Abrovski, holding hands with the head of "Eurolab 2011", started walking around and talking. Thus, Abrovski opposed the work of the state. Apparently, they were talking about how "Eurolab 2011" could oppose our efforts. Let me just remind you that in 2023, a communication between DANS and the General Directorate of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau became known, which explicitly stated the connection between "Eurolab" and Razmig Chakaryan - Well. Because of that I had to go for months with heavy security“, said Hristanov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

