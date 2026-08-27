Rumen Ovcharov tells FAKTI: Hungary is reclaiming land and building dykes on the Danube, which it has no right to do (VIDEO)

What exactly do we gain by reducing the output of Unit 5 by 100 megawatts? At the moment, these are just low-key PR stunts. The Danube’s water level is rising, yet we’re cutting back. Why? For what reason? Just to show that we’re doing something. It saddens me to see even the minister taking part in this active PR campaign, and I have no idea what is going on. This was stated by Rumen Ovcharov, former Minister of Energy and former senior official in the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), to Lily Marinova in the ‘FAKTI’ studio during the programme ‘Razgovor’.

„What is Hungary doing now, blocking off land, building dikes, which they have no right to do. They want to fill the level with them. This means that in this territory, with this dike that they will build, they will take everything before the dike. The river cannot be blocked because someone has decided so. I also heard that we will build a dike, but up to half, not the entire river. But what Hungary is doing can dry up the Danube. And what will happen in 20 or 30 days if it does not rain? We have to stop the entire power plant“, added Ovcharov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

