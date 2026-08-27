Judge Kalin Kalpakchiev to FACTI: Change in the judiciary must start with the SJC (VIDEO)

In the government's management program, in the justice section, there are two elements that can be assessed positively. On the one hand, changes are proposed to the Judiciary Law, which would lead to a change in the way the SJC functions - in terms of personnel policy, competitions and selection of good professionals. On the other hand, it is looking ahead in terms of proposing changes to the Constitution. It is clearly stated that in order to have a stable and sustainable change, the statute of the SJC, which is constitutionally regulated, must be significantly changed, the Inspectorate to the SJC must be changed and its entire existence must be reconsidered. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ judge Kalin Kalpakchiev.

“These are ideas that are not new. They are the result of many years of thinking by professionals and citizens involved in the judicial system. Of course, two very substantial messages presented at the press conference of the Minister of Justice made an impression. The first was that an invitation was extended to all professionals, without limiting the participation of each other, in the future conversations that will be held for changes in both the law and the Constitution, especially. And the other message was to the judges, prosecutors, investigators not to be afraid now, when they re-elect their professional quota, to do so adequately and freely“, added judge Kalpakchiev.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

