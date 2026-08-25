Associate Professor Kiselova tells FAKTI: The people whose terms were due to end in 2023 are still on the Supreme Judicial Council (VIDEO)

It was necessary for everyone to put their part of the changes in order for the amendment to the Constitution to happen in 2023. So from three parliamentary groups, each added something. Now everyone claims that the authorship belongs to the others, but some of the changes survived constitutional control and for this reason it can be said that this part of the changes, related to the structure of the prosecutor's office and the powers outside the criminal process, passed. I think these were good changes within the framework of the major constitutional change. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the show “Conversation“ Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, lecturer in Constitutional Law at Sofia University.

„It is controversial how the structure of the prosecutor's office looks now, because now we hear that it will be decentralized. It was not said how „Progressive Bulgaria“ imagines this decentralization. The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office and the prosecutor's offices at the administrative courts were closed. So in this sense, the prosecutor's office cannot intervene in every case where there is illegality“, added the guest.

„I want to go back a little to 2023, when the new composition of the SJC was to be elected. If you remember, the magistrates had elected their 11 members. Then the National Assembly decided to first amend the Constitution and then move on to electing people to the SJC. This led to the situation we are in now – The people who were supposed to end their mandate in 2023 are still members of the SJC at the moment. If they wanted to make personal changes, 2023 was the time when they could. If we look carefully at the chronology, now “Progressive Bulgaria“ proposes to elect the new composition of the SJC first, but whether they will also move on to electing a new Inspectorate has no clear program. The Minister of Justice stated that they will rethink the place of the Inspectorate at all - will it be in the Constitution or will it be part of the judiciary? Rather, they believe that the text about the inspectorate in the constitutional framework should be deleted. Will it cease to exist, or will it remain only in the Judiciary Act, that is the question“, said Assoc. Prof. Kiselova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

