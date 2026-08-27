Marian Karagyozov to FACT: There is no danger for Bulgaria due to the tension between Iran and the US (VIDEO)

There is no danger for Bulgaria due to the tension between Iran and the US. The Financial Times' information about a possible danger for Bulgaria was disproportionately blown up in our country. The publication states that the information comes from sources close to the regime, but this does not mean at all that we are talking about high-ranking representatives of the Iranian authorities. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FAKT“ and the program “Conversation“ by political scientist Marian Karagyozov.

“The Iranian government acts logically from the point of view of their interests. When Iran is attacked, if other countries support this attack by deploying aircraft, systems, part of the logistics, it protests. In some cases, countries from the Middle East not only protest, but also take some action. We have seen attacks by Iran on nearby countries in the region“, commented Karagyozov.

According to him, there is no immediate danger for Bulgaria from a possible missile launched by Iran. “In order to reach any missile, hypothetically launched by Iran, it must fly several thousand kilometers through areas that are protected by NATO, including Turkish airspace. Just as NATO protected us at the beginning of the year, when the planes were over “Vasil Levski” airport, NATO protects us in the same way now. If a missile is launched, it should be detected and shot down by NATO anti-missile systems based in the Black Sea, the Mediterranean, Turkey, Greece, etc.,“, the political scientist also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

