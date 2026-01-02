The Western model of democracy is in decline and Western governments have practically ceased to represent the interests of their citizens.

This was stated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

„Without a doubt, Western democracy, which is called liberal, has entered a stage of terminal decline. It no longer represents the people“, said the country's leader.

According to Maduro, Western governments work exclusively in the interests of „minorities, billionaires and large corporations“. He stressed that these processes are exacerbated by the pervasive influence of digital platforms, stating that Western society is “subject to emotional manipulation on social media“.

Maduro said that he last spoke with his American counterpart Donald Trump in November 2025.

“I have seen speculation that there was a second conversation. We only had one conversation – he called me on November 21 from the White House while I was at the Miraflores Palace“, the president said.

“The national defense system, which unites the people, the military and the police forces, guarantees and continues to guarantee territorial integrity, peace in the country and the use of all our territories. "Our people are safe and live in peace," the head of state said, commenting on the alleged US military strike on Venezuelan territory.

Maduro stressed that the country's authorities have all the necessary resources and mechanisms to protect Venezuela's sovereignty and maintain stability throughout its territory.

It was previously reported that the CIA had attacked a port on the Venezuelan coast with drones in December, which was allegedly involved in drug smuggling. There was no one there at the time of the attack, and the strike destroyed the docked ships and the port itself. US special operations forces have assisted the agency in obtaining intelligence.

The Venezuelan government is ready to discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking and investment in the oil sector with the United States, Maduro said.

“I think we need to start talking seriously, based on facts. The US government knows - because we have told many of their representatives - that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we are ready. If they want Venezuelan oil, Venezuela is ready for American investments, like Chevron, whenever they want,“ he said in an interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

Maduro also reiterated that Washington's accusations of insufficient drug control against Caracas are unfounded. "Since they cannot accuse Venezuela of possessing weapons of mass destruction, atomic bombs or chemical weapons, they invented this accusation, even though the United States itself knows it is false," Maduro said.