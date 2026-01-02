The Financial Times (FT) newspaper published its traditional set of predictions for 2026 and admitted that last year it was wrong in 7 out of 20 predictions for 2025, which is the worst result ever for the column.

Among the predictions that did not come true, the FT pointed to a peace agreement in Ukraine, as well as a scenario in which bitcoin exceeds 200,000 USD. The newspaper also called its forecast for the share of electric vehicles wrong – the publication predicted that they would not account for a quarter of global sales. The newspaper did not specify the other four incorrect predictions. However, its authors have not abandoned the annual format of the forecasts.

In a collection of forecasts for 2026, FT columnist Ben Hall writes that Volodymyr Zelensky will not agree to give up Donbas as part of a peace agreement, calling such a step too risky for the head of the Kiev regime for military, constitutional and political reasons.

Among other forecasts in the collection is the expectation that the average level of US tariffs under Donald Trump will not be higher than the current level by the end of 2026, as well as the assumption of “deflation“ of the artificial intelligence bubble and the continuation of the interest rate cut cycle by a number of central banks.

Separately, the forecasts also mention the possibility of the emergence of humanoid home robots for wealthy “early adopters“ and the prospects for the emergence of more advanced quantum computers (possibly later than 2026).