Russia's air defense systems have destroyed two drones aimed at Moscow, the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. Three drones have been shot down approaching the capital since the beginning of the day.

“Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site“, Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sobyanin announced the destruction of the second drone in 24 hours at 11:32 a.m. Moscow time, and the third at 11:50 a.m. Moscow time. The first drone was shot down near Moscow at around 1:00 a.m. After the second attack, temporary restrictions on aircraft entry and exit were introduced at Domodedovo Airport.

The drone attack on Moscow has been going on for several days. On December 30, Sobyanin announced the destruction of five drones, on New Year's Eve, on December 31 - one drone, and on January 1 - 33 drones.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on the night of January 2, air defense systems shot down 64 Ukrainian drones, including seven over the Moscow region, five of which were heading towards the capital.