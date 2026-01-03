Israeli army fires on patrols of the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon

Patrols of the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) were fired upon by the Israeli army near the village of Kfarshouba, the press service of the peacekeeping contingent reported.

According to the statement, the first patrol was hit by 15 small arms shots from a distance of less than 50 meters.

„While patrolling in the Kfarshouba area, the peacekeepers were fired on with small arms fire. "15 shots were fired from a distance of no more than 50 meters," the peacekeepers said.

Then, less than half an hour later, soldiers on another patrol in the same area reported being fired at with machine gun fire from a distance of 50 meters.

There were no casualties or material damage. The mission assessed that the fire originated from Israeli positions south of the Blue Line. UNIFIL had informed the Israeli side in advance about the patrol. Following the incident, the mission requested a ceasefire.

The statement stressed that such incidents occur regularly and constitute a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

On December 27, it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces had attacked UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. The shooting was followed by a grenade explosion nearby.