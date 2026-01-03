Donald Trump has ordered strikes on several targets in Venezuela, including military

The White House has refused to comment on reports of explosions in Caracas, reports the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump has ordered strikes on several targets, including military, in Venezuela, reports CBS journalist Jennifer Jacobs, citing US officials.

Explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital Caracas in the early hours of today. Local residents reported hearing explosions in different parts of the city, as well as at the “Simon Bolivar“ airport in Maiquetía and the port of La Guaira.

The Venezuelan authorities are calling on all the country's forces to intensify mobilization plans.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the US aggression against its country.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns and declares to the international community the flagrant military aggression committed by the current US government against the territory and population of Venezuela in the civil and military areas of the city of Caracas, the capital of the republic, as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira“, said a statement published on the Telegram channel of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil.