Germany condemns attack on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump's policy aimed at regime change in Venezuela is unacceptable and the German authorities must condemn Washington's actions, said Sören Pellmann, co-chair of the Left Party (LP) parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

„Donald Trump is openly declaring war – not out of alleged concern for democracy or human rights, but in fact out of interest in oil, geopolitical influence and military dominance“, the MP said in a statement sent in response to a TASS inquiry.

„The German government must clearly and unequivocally condemn Washington's escalation, immediately convene a meeting of the UN Security Council and intervene at the UN level“, Pellmann said. “Trump's regime change policy is illegal, threatens to provoke widespread unrest, destabilizes the entire region and ultimately affects mainly the civilian population. This is unacceptable“, stressed the leader of the LP parliamentary group.

The EU is closely following the situation in Venezuela and believes that Maduro “does not have sufficient legitimacy“, said Kaia Kallas.

She also announced that she had discussed the situation in Venezuela with Marc Rubio. The EU calls for restraint in the situation surrounding the republic.

The US has not informed its NATO partners about its military plans against Venezuela.

“The US's European partners learned about the situation in Venezuela from the media. Therefore, European countries have not yet been able to develop a unified position on the situation in this country,“ he noted.

At this point, neither the head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas, nor the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, nor NATO headquarters have responded to the US strikes against Venezuela and are not answering journalists' inquiries.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Senator Mike Lee that the strikes by US forces on various targets in Venezuela are a cover operation for those who are holding Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The senator reported this in X.

„I just spoke on the phone with Secretary Rubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro has been arrested by U.S. officials to face criminal charges in the United States, and that the "military action we have seen tonight was taken for the protection and security of those executing the arrest warrant," he wrote.

The U.S. Secretary of State informed Senator Mike Lee that Maduro will face criminal charges. He also noted that Rubio does not anticipate further U.S. action in Venezuela following Maduro's detention.