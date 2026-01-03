The Venezuelan authorities insist on the return of President Nicolás Maduro to office and demand guarantees of his physical integrity. This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto.

„The elected leader, the constitutional president of the country, is President Nicolás Maduro Moros, who must be immediately reinstated to his post. The US must immediately ensure his return to the country,“ the minister said in an interview with the television channel Telesur.

The US has committed criminal aggression against Venezuela, and the Bolivarian Republic will seek its right to defend itself in all international forums, the country's foreign minister also said.

“We are facing actions that have not been seen in Latin America for many years. This is called criminal aggression and must be condemned as an act of international aggression. Venezuela will exercise its right to defend itself in all multilateral forums,“ the minister said in an interview with the television channel Telesur.