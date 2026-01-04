Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of America Demands Immediate Release of Maduro

The Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of America (ALBA) has demanded the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and strongly condemned the US aggression against the country.

This is stated in a statement published by ALBA on the Telegram channel of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto.

„The Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of America strongly condemns the act of war committed by the United States government against Venezuela on January 3. "We condemn this illegal military aggression and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, demand that his fate be revealed and that his physical, political and moral integrity be fully respected," the ALBA statement said.

The Bolivarian Alliance reaffirms its support for the Venezuelan people and government, which have demonstrated their ability to maintain internal stability, social peace and constitutional order in the face of serious external aggression, the alliance's text notes.

The ALBA regional association of Latin American and Caribbean countries, founded in 2004, includes Antigua and Barbuda, Venezuela, Grenada, Dominica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia.