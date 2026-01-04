29 killed in attack on Black Sea resort of Horli, fragments of several drones found

The death toll from the terrorist attack in Horli, Kherson region, has risen to 29, with at least 60 injured, according to Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee.

According to investigators, Ukrainian drones attacked a cafe and a hotel in the village of Horli on the night of January 1.

“At least 60 people were injured in the terrorist attack. At the moment, 29 people are known to have died, including two minors,“ Petrenko said.

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized, three of whom are in serious condition.

Genetic tests are being conducted to identify the victims of the terrorist attack. Twelve people have already been identified.

“The investigation has ordered 70 forensic examinations, including medical, genetic, explosive and fire safety examinations. Interviews of victims and witnesses are underway, and the work will be completed within two days,“ the spokesperson added.

According to her, fragments of several drones were found during the initial inspection of the scene. Their type and place of manufacture, as well as the power of the ammunition with which the drones were armed, are being established.