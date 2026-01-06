Shooting near the presidential palace in Caracas! VIDEO

The BNO News portal reported about the shooting near the presidential palace in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

Sources from the Noticias Caracol radio station reported the evacuation of government institutions in the area. They also reported that drones may have flown over the area, possibly triggering air defenses.

According to the French news agency AFP, citing government sources, the situation is under control.

On January 5, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, who were kidnapped by the United States, appeared in federal court for the Southern District of New York. American authorities accuse them of participating in drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump said that the United States would take temporary control of Venezuela. In addition, the American prime minister expressed confidence that Washington would receive compensation from Caracas for American oil companies. The White House emphasized that these companies would provide funds to restore Venezuela's oil infrastructure.