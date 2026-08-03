Donald Trump again threatened Canada: I will punish them for the smoke from the forest fires

US President Donald Trump has threatened to punish Canada for the forest fire crisis, whose smoke has entered part of US airspace, Wion reported.

He stressed that he had already made a decision and would announce it soon, without giving details. Trump and Republicans accused Canada of its "willful negligence" and forestry practices, which they say are worsening air quality in the US. The US head of state stressed that Canada must pay. In July, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Ottawa over the wildfires.

Smoke from the fires has drifted from central and western Canada, prompting hazardous air quality advisories for more than 100 million Americans in the Midwest, Great Lakes region and the Northeast. More than 950 fires are burning in Canada.

The smoke has disrupted daily life in several U.S. states and further strained U.S.-Canada relations. Republicans have announced plans to introduce a bill to impose sanctions on "Canada and the Canadian government officials responsible for this outrage." In response, Canada has taken steps to diversify its trade partnerships.