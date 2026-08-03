Does anyone still believe Donald Trump? The US is starting new negotiations with Tehran

American President Donald Trump announced that they will start new negotiations with Iran, after indicating that he had refrained from a new joint attack with Israel against the Islamic Republic in order to reach a faster agreement, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Of course, they did not want to be attacked. They knew the scale of this attack because they saw how it was being prepared. What we are doing now is talking to them in the form of negotiations. "They start tomorrow afternoon (Monday - ed. note)," the American president said last night aboard his "Air Force One" plane.

A little earlier, Trump announced that he was abandoning new strikes against Iran "with levels of force and power not seen since World War II", provided that a quick agreement was reached with Tehran, in particular on the Strait of Hormuz.

We recall that yesterday the American president said that the request for new talks with Iran came from the mediators: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Iran itself. "Agreement has been reached on the Strait of Hormuz and there will be an agreement on the nuclear issue - one could even say on the denuclearization of Iran," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, key to global hydrocarbon trade, has been blocked again by the Islamic Republic after the resumption of hostilities with the United States in early July, causing widespread disruptions to the global economy.

Iran, which does not want traffic through the strait to return to the pre-war situation, currently allows only one shipping route along its coast and intends to retain control of the strait, part of the waters of which belong to Oman.

In June, the establishment of a shipping route off the coast of Oman angered Iranian authorities, but Tehran says a compromise appears to be taking shape, although Muscat has yet to comment.

Since the beginning of the conflict, which began on February 28 with an Israeli-American offensive, the US president has repeatedly threatened to launch massive air strikes against Iran before abandoning his intentions, AFP recalls.

A memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June, aimed at paving the way for peace talks, failed to lead to a diplomatic breakthrough and new reciprocal strikes were launched in early July.