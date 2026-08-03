Far from Iranian missiles! Gulf countries to build oil pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz

Kuwait is in talks with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries in the region to build a new crude oil export pipeline to bypass the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the country's Oil Minister Tariq Al-Roumi announced.

In an interview with Kyodo, he said that oil exports from the country have "completely stopped" due to the de facto closure of the strategic strait by Iran. He said it would take "at least a year" to restore oil facilities damaged in the attacks, including some of the oil storage tanks.

Before the US-Israeli war against Iran began in late February, Kuwait was one of Japan's main suppliers of crude oil.

Kuwait is located deep in the Persian Gulf and, due to its geographical location, its exports depend entirely on free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "As long as the strait remains blocked, oil exports are zero," Al-Rumi said, adding that the likelihood of building a new bypass pipeline was very high after consultations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries.

One of the routes being discussed involves connecting Kuwait via Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea or Oman. Another option is a connection to the port of Fujairah, on the east coast of the UAE, which is located outside the Strait of Hormuz and is already used as an alternative outlet for oil supplies.

“We are currently looking for the best and most cost-effective option“, said Al-Roumi, emphasizing that building such an oil pipeline would be an extremely large and complex project. The oil minister identified Japan as one of Kuwait's “strategic customers” in terms of crude oil and refined petroleum product exports. He added that talks are underway to increase strategic oil reserves in friendly countries.

Al-Roumi strongly condemned Iran's missile and drone attacks on Kuwait and other Gulf countries, stressing that the country has not launched attacks on Iran.

“All our vital facilities, including the oil sector, are protected by air defense,“ the minister said, adding that Kuwait plans to further strengthen its air defense capabilities.