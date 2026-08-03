Πo during an online meeting, seven OPEC+ countries decided to increase production oil by 188 thousand barrels per day since September. The organization will now begin phasing out cuts of 1.65 million barrels per day agreed in 2023, the official statement said.

The cut is part of the organization's efforts to support oil market stability, while also allowing participating countries to raise compensation for previous overproduction.

In contrast, another decision to cut production by a total of about 2 million barrels per day, introduced in 2022, remains in force and is planned to continue until the end of the year, writes Egurt Oil and Gas.

Against this background, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee expressed concern about such attacks on energy infrastructure: "Restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both expensive and time-consuming, which affects the overall availability of supplies."

According to Xopxe Leon, an analyst at Rustad Energy, the current decision will not cause a major change in the near future, as the Ormuz flow remains limited. "The real impact on the market will come when normal export flows resume," he added to the Hurriyet Daily News.

Many OPEC+ members are unable to produce as much oil as their official targets allow because of reduced production capacity as a result of military operations in region.

ΠAn example of this is Russia, which currently produces about nine million barrels per day, while its target is 9.8 million barrels. ΠThe reason for this is the drone attacks from Ukraine that are damaging its oil infrastructure.

So at this stage, increasing the targets is not a guarantee that they will be met. As for the blocking of the Ormuz Stream, it seems like the biggest obstacle. The unstable situation and the different signals about the progress of the negotiations make any decision even more risky.